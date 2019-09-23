Services
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-7585
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Pearl Wright


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Pearl Wright Obituary
Lois Pearl Wright

Indianapolis - Mrs. Lois Pearl Wright, Indianapolis, passed away on the early afternoon of Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Westminster Village North surrounded by her loved ones. She was 83. Lois was born September 24, 1935 in Fairhaven, Ohio, a daughter of the late Beniah and Olsie (Wilson) Miller.

Lois was a 1953 graduate of Central High School in Madison, Indiana and was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and family all her life, looking after them and taking care of their needs.

She spent her leisure time gardening, doing puzzles and reading as well as attending flea markets. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed basketball and baseball with the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Atlanta Braves being her favorite teams.

Lois is survived by her children, Kathryn Devlin, Vicky Gundlach, Steven (Tammy) Wright, Jeffery (Gretchen) Wright and John Wright; sisters, Wilma Swindal, Martha Thomas, Mildred Strangeway and Ruth Rowlett; brother, Everett Miller; her granddaughter, Michelle Wright, whom Lois raised after her mother's passing; 18 additional grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in passing by her husband, John R. Wright; daughters, Betty Wright and Mary Jo Wright Elmore; siblings, Nellie Branham, Eva Harvie, Gene Miller, Beniah Miller and Robert 'Bob' Miller.

Funeral services for Lois will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center. Burial will follow to Washington Park East Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of service at the mortuary.

Lois will be greatly missed by her family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
Download Now