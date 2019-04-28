|
Lois Ruth Shipe
Westfield - Lois Ruth Shipe, 74 of Westfield, passed away on Saturday April 20, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1944 in Petersburg, WV to the late Rev. George W. and Ruth Strobel. Lois met the love of her life, Wayne, while waiting in the registration line at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. They married on September 11, 1965, and together they had three beautiful children. She was a dedicated military wife and mother. Throughout her life, she was an avid reader and advocate of children's literature. Lois worked 25 years at the Carmel Clay Public Library as a library aide telling stories and building a love of reading within the Carmel community of young readers, including all six of her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her intelligence, kind and gracious demeanor, and patient heart.
Lois is survived by her loving husband of almost 54 years, Wayne M. Shipe, Jr.; children, Nancy L. (Bill) Slover, Wayne M. "Bud" (Kristin) Shipe III, and Alice E. (Brian) Camp. Her legacy as "Oma" lives on with her grandchildren, Dean E. Camp, William F. Slover, Grace E. Camp, Jack M. Camp, Sarah J. Slover, and Caroline S. Shipe. She is also survived by her brother, Rev. Robert W. (Joyce) Strobel; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Monday April 29, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032). A funeral service will begin at 11 am on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church (526 E 52nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46205). In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Riley Children's Hospital, Lutheran Child and Family Services, or a charity of your choosing. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019