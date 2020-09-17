Lola (Swafford) May



Indianapolis - Lola May, 89, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Lola was born March 23, 1931 in Clay County, Kentucky to the late Gilbert and Maudie (Duff) Swafford.



Lola graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester, Kentucky. She became a full time wife to her beloved husband, Woodroe May. He preceded her in death after 51 years of marriage in 2002. Lola was a care giver to anyone hungry, or anyone in need.



Lola lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and she especially loved to dance. She danced to music sung by her favorite artists; Loretta Lynn, Elvis, Travis Tritt, and Lenzo May. She was musically gifted, and loved to play the guitar.



Lola was entertained by her Daily Soaps, her favorites included Andy Griffith and Archie Bunker. She went through volumes of word search books to keep her mind strong and agile. Lola was kind, nurturing, understanding, smart, but she was also very funny and loved to laugh. Among everything, Lola was a survivor. She was a warrior against cancer, she fought stage 4 lung cancer for 3 1/2 years and won.



Though there are too many achievements of Lola's to list, being a mother would be at the top.



Lola is survived by her 6 children; Donna Harrison, Dollie Settle (Jim), Sandy McDaniel, Debbie Harlan (Paul), Woody May (Tammy), Patricia Wright, 12 grandchildren; Jamison, Lola and Leslie, Heather and Terry, Angie and Erin, Steven, Stephanie, and Anthony, Tyler and Larry. She is survived by 17 great grand children, and 4 great-great grandchildren.



Also surviving her is a niece, Jeanette Sizemore, a sister-in-law Edna Hibbard (George), brother-in-law Roscoe May, and many nieces, nephews and many more who claimed her as their mom.



In addition to her parents and husband, Lola is preceded in death by all of her siblings. Her last sibling, Doshie Smith, passed away in July 2020.



Lola was a loving, caring, and amazing human being who will be missed greatly.



A visitation for Lola will be on Sept. 19th, 2020 from 12PM - 2PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st St, Indianapolis, Indiana, with a funeral service immediately following.









