Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Starnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Starnes


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lola Starnes Obituary
Lola Starnes

Cartersburg - Lola M. Starnes, 90, of Cartersburg, passed away November 3, 2019. She was born September 26, 1929 to the late John and Mella (Wilson) Langdon in Owen County, IN. She was a line worker for Diamond Chain, PR Mallory and later with RCA where she retired. She was a member of the Plainfield Eagles #3207. Lola is survived by a son, Randy (Coleen Burdge) Starnes; three daughters, Rose Ann (Ken) Woodard, Linda (Steve) Garrett, and Janice (Stan) Bassett; a brother, Frank Langdon; 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Starnes. Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, where friends may call on Thursday from 11:00 am until service time at 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Clayton Cemetery. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff, nurses and aides of Plainfield Healthcare for their loving care and attention they gave to Lola. Memorial contributions may be made to Misty Eyes Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
Download Now