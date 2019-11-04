|
|
Lola Starnes
Cartersburg - Lola M. Starnes, 90, of Cartersburg, passed away November 3, 2019. She was born September 26, 1929 to the late John and Mella (Wilson) Langdon in Owen County, IN. She was a line worker for Diamond Chain, PR Mallory and later with RCA where she retired. She was a member of the Plainfield Eagles #3207. Lola is survived by a son, Randy (Coleen Burdge) Starnes; three daughters, Rose Ann (Ken) Woodard, Linda (Steve) Garrett, and Janice (Stan) Bassett; a brother, Frank Langdon; 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Starnes. Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, where friends may call on Thursday from 11:00 am until service time at 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Clayton Cemetery. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff, nurses and aides of Plainfield Healthcare for their loving care and attention they gave to Lola. Memorial contributions may be made to Misty Eyes Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019