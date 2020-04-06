|
Loma Lois Hillenberg Medlock
Radford - Loma Lois Hillenberg Medlock, 92, of Radford, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born in Heltonville, Ind., and raised in Bloomington, Ind., but lived much of her life in Indianapolis before moving to Virginia. She was also a member of Level Green Christian Church in Newport. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Sallie Hillenberg; husband, Robert Medlock; sisters, Bertha Mathis, Mary Haney, and Lucille Snow; and her son-in-law, Dave Joyce.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Joyce of Radford; granddaughter, Kathie Smith of Roanoke; great-granddaughter, Susanna Smith; and several other special nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends from around the country.
Due to current restrictions, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or the Level Green Christian Church, 3388 Cumberland Gap Rd., Newport, Va. 24128.
The Medlock family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020