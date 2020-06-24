Lon Archie Lyke
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Lon Archie Lyke, 77 of Indianapolis, IN passed away June 21, 2020. Services will be 12:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township with visitation there from 11 AM. Burial will be at West Newton Cemetery. For a more complete obituary go to www.flannerbuchanan.com where you can sign the online guest book and leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star on Jun. 24, 2020.