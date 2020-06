Lon Archie LykeINDIANAPOLIS, IN - Lon Archie Lyke, 77 of Indianapolis, IN passed away June 21, 2020. Services will be 12:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township with visitation there from 11 AM. Burial will be at West Newton Cemetery. For a more complete obituary go to www.flannerbuchanan.com where you can sign the online guest book and leave an online condolence for the family.