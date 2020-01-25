|
|
Lonnie Gilbert Nefouse
Carmel - Lonnie Gilbert Nefouse was born December 29, 1946 to Angela Nahmias Nefouse and Solomon Nefouse, both preceding him in death. He was the oldest of 7 children; 4 brothers and twin sisters.
He graduated from North Central High School and enlisted in the Army. He served in Vietnam and ranked as a Sargent. He was awarded many awards and honors including the National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal and a Purple Heart.
Lonnie worked in the sporting goods industry with his brothers and eventually started his own insurance agency, Nefouse and Associates. Lonnie loved spending time with his grandsons, playing poker, going to the movies, playing tennis and loved do-wop music and the rat pack. He attended many charity events and often was a title sponsor for many. His generosity was over whelming. He always made an effort to attend his family members and friends' weddings, b'nai mitzvah, birthday parties and so on.
He is survived by his wife, Barbie Nefouse; son, Tony (Mandy) Nefouse; daughter, Kara (Brad Smith) Nefouse; brothers, Paul (Juli), Greg (Barbara), Alan, and Eddie (Amy) Nefouse; sisters, Kelly (Steve) Bodner and Shelly (John) Lipps; grandsons, Maxwell (13), Sam (11), Ari (4), Beckett (3), and Boden (10 months); step daughters, Morgan and Molly Corya.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 am in Beth-El Zedeck, 600 W. 70th St., Indianapolis. Lonnie will be laid to rest following the funeral in Etz Chaim Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Simon Youth Foundation, 225 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.arnmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020