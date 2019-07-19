Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Loreen E. Kinser


1928 - 2019
Loreen E. Kinser Obituary
Loreen E. Kinser

Indianapolis, IN - Loreen E. Kinser, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 17, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1928 in Indianapolis to the late Peyton and Hilda Printz. She leaves behind her husband of 65 years, Richard E. Kinser and children, Dwain Kinser and Cindy Goff, along with many other beloved family members.

A funeral service will be 12:00pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with visitation one hour prior at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 19, 2019
