|
|
Loreen E. Kinser
Indianapolis, IN - Loreen E. Kinser, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 17, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1928 in Indianapolis to the late Peyton and Hilda Printz. She leaves behind her husband of 65 years, Richard E. Kinser and children, Dwain Kinser and Cindy Goff, along with many other beloved family members.
A funeral service will be 12:00pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with visitation one hour prior at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 19, 2019