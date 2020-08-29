Loren Ridgeway



Fortville - Loren Earl (Goney) Ridgeway, 86, was called to his front row seat in Heavens Arena, Thursday August 27th. He had been dealing with various medical problems for quite some time. He no longer must struggle he is safe within the arms of the Lord. Loren was born November 8th, 1933 to Gerald and Mary (Castetter) Ridgeway just outside of Fishers, Indiana.



Loren proudly served in the United States Army as well as retiring from The Star News. He spent his entire life in the Fishers area until moving to Fortville in 2000. He married his one and only Judy (Hall) in September 1953. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on September 19th. Loren loved life and he was constantly working on something or "tinkering" in his garage, as he did not know the meaning of "take it easy." Loren was an avid sports fan and supported both Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers High school athletic teams for over 50 years. Many people in the community will remember his dedication to his son David who passed away in 1982 of muscular dystrophy. His family was his proudest accomplishment in life.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years Judy Ridgeway; daughter, Debra (Ed) Gibbs; grandson, Ben Mount; sister, Sue Hersberger; brother, Joe (Charlotte) Ridgeway; brother-in-law, Jerry Wagner; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends that he dearly cherished.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Ridgeway; brother, Dale Ridgeway; sister, Linda Wagner; brother-in-law John Hersberger; sister-in-law, Lela Ridgeway; and niece, Brenda Florea.



Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with Pastor Ben Greenbaum officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers. Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery in Fishers.



In lieu of flowers and other gifts the family is requesting donations to The Fishers United Methodist Church, 9691 East 116th Street, Fishers, IN 46037 or the Hamilton Southeastern Athletic Department, 13910 E 126th St, Fishers, IN 46037-9781.









