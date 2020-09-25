Lorene Atkinson
Rensselaer - Lorene Atkinson, age 98, of Rensselaer, IN passed away on Wed., Sept. 23, 2020, at George Ade Memorial Health Care Facility. Lorene was born on July 13, 1922 in Crawfordsville, IN to Loris and Forest (Russell) Sanford.
She graduated from Crawfordsville High School with the Class of 1940. On Aug. 30, 1940, she married Robert E. Atkinson, who passed away in 2000. Lorene was a dedicated homemaker. She was a former member of the Central Baptist Church of Indianapolis. She was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Rensselaer. Lorene belonged to Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over fifty years.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet (Bill) Pattison of Yorktown, VA and Roberta (Chad) Gutwein of Rensselaer, IN. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Jennifer, Elizabeth (Jarrett), Will, Emily, Mary (Scott) and Tommy and six great-grandchildren. Lorene was preceded in death by her husband, an infant son, Robert Steven Atkinson, and a sister.
Family and friends may call at Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Mon., Sept. 28, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. CDT. A memorial service for Lorene will be held at 10:00 a.m. CDT with Pastor Andy Martin officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill South Cemetery in Crawfordsville, IN. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn at all services due to the current pandemic. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer, IN.
