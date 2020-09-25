1/
Lorene Atkinson
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorene Atkinson

Rensselaer - Lorene Atkinson, age 98, of Rensselaer, IN passed away on Wed., Sept. 23, 2020, at George Ade Memorial Health Care Facility. Lorene was born on July 13, 1922 in Crawfordsville, IN to Loris and Forest (Russell) Sanford.

She graduated from Crawfordsville High School with the Class of 1940. On Aug. 30, 1940, she married Robert E. Atkinson, who passed away in 2000. Lorene was a dedicated homemaker. She was a former member of the Central Baptist Church of Indianapolis. She was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Rensselaer. Lorene belonged to Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over fifty years.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet (Bill) Pattison of Yorktown, VA and Roberta (Chad) Gutwein of Rensselaer, IN. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Jennifer, Elizabeth (Jarrett), Will, Emily, Mary (Scott) and Tommy and six great-grandchildren. Lorene was preceded in death by her husband, an infant son, Robert Steven Atkinson, and a sister.

Family and friends may call at Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Mon., Sept. 28, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. CDT. A memorial service for Lorene will be held at 10:00 a.m. CDT with Pastor Andy Martin officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill South Cemetery in Crawfordsville, IN. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn at all services due to the current pandemic. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer, IN.

Online condolences may be offered at www.jacksonfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Jackson Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved