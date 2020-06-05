Lorene Bishop
Lorene Bishop

Lorene B. (Burkhart) Bishop "Frankie", 97, of Oaklandon, Indiana passed away April 18th, 2020 at 8:15pm.Frankie is survived by her husband Bob O. Bishop, daughter Kimberly Pokalsey, nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
