Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Lorene Pruitt

Indianapolis - Lorene Pruitt, 38, passed away on February 4, 2019. On Saturday, February 16, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019
