Services
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta â€˜LoriÃ¹ (Merritt) Watson


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta â€˜LoriÃ¹ (Merritt) Watson Obituary
Loretta 'Lori' (Merritt) Watson

Indianapolis - Loretta 'Lori' (Merritt) Watson, 80 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana, died January 15, 2020 at her daughter's home while surrounded by her children. Lori was born on January 22, 1939 in Wayne, West Virginia to the late Lula and Wiley Merritt. She attended and graduated from Wayne High School prior to living in Huntington, WV where she met and married Gary Watson of Huntington. She and her new family then moved to Indiana where she soon became a mother of two and spent her days loving and caring for her children. As an Indianapolis resident for over forty years, she worked in retail sales while raising her family and adoringly spoiling her grandchildren. Although living far from her childhood home and family, she always looked forward to trips back to visit her parents, brothers and sisters. Her interests ranged from reading about anything she could get her hands on, gardening & canning with family and enjoying annual garage sale outings with her sisters & nieces. As a faithful servant of the Lord, she very much enjoyed reading her bible and attending the Beech Grove Wesleyan Church with her daughter. She is survived by her loving children, Mike (Colleen) Watson and Ann Watson; brothers and sisters, Nobel (Shelby) Merritt, Gary Merritt, Randy (Margie) Merritt, Frances Eplin and Wanda Richardson; grandchildren, Dustin, Courtney, Johnathon, John, Thomas and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Nataley, Parker, Tyler and Lucille. She was preceded in death by her sister Lorene Richardson; and brothers-in-law, Charles Eplin, Goble Richardson and Earl Richardson, all of whom having loved her dearly and who will never forget her warmth, caring and undying love for them. As an extension of your condolences; in lieu of flowers, please consider giving generously to the , , in her memory. Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, WV, with funeral service to be conducted at 2:00 p.m. following visitation. Private burial will follow at the Merritt Cemetery, East Lynn, WV.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -