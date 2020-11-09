Loretta "Micky" BirkleLoretta "Micky" F. Birkle, 84, of Westfield, Indiana, passed away November 6th, 2020. She was born July 21st, 1936 in Lynhurst, Indiana to parents William and Hazel (Cook) Blackwell.She graduated from St. John's Academy and continued her education at Indiana Central College.On February 16th, 1957, she married the love of her life Kenneth Birkle. They shared 63 wonderful years of marriage together.Loretta worked as a substitute teacher at IPS for several years before retiring.She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; her children Kimberlie Neuffer, Loretta K. Smith, Kenneth Birkle, and William A. Birkle; seven grandchildren; and one sister, Gloria Armitage.She will be greatly missed by all.