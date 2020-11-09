1/1
Loretta "Micky" Birkle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta "Micky" Birkle

Loretta "Micky" F. Birkle, 84, of Westfield, Indiana, passed away November 6th, 2020. She was born July 21st, 1936 in Lynhurst, Indiana to parents William and Hazel (Cook) Blackwell.

She graduated from St. John's Academy and continued her education at Indiana Central College.

On February 16th, 1957, she married the love of her life Kenneth Birkle. They shared 63 wonderful years of marriage together.

Loretta worked as a substitute teacher at IPS for several years before retiring.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; her children Kimberlie Neuffer, Loretta K. Smith, Kenneth Birkle, and William A. Birkle; seven grandchildren; and one sister, Gloria Armitage.

She will be greatly missed by all.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved