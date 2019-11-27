Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic
1530 Union Street
Indianapolis, IN
Loretta Dees


1934 - 2019
Loretta Dees Obituary
Loretta Dees

Indianapolis - Loretta M. (Botos) Dees, 84, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN to the late John and Gertrude (Cain) Botos.

Loretta retired from the Indianapolis Police Department Firearms Division. She enjoyed the most, being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend.

She is survived by daughters, Dianne (Bob) Phillips-Flynn-Burman, Kathy (Richard) Thompson, Nancy Gootee; son, John (Linda) Dees; grandchildren, Christopher (Jeri) Gordon, Steven (Amanda) Sullivan, Kelly (Martin) Tuyub, Jennifer (Phillip) Jones, Ashleigh (Jordan) Taylor, Allyson (Joe) Smith, Jonathon Dees, Sean Flynn, and Jessica Dees; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her friends from the "Over the Hill Gang".

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Dees; brothers, John "Jack" Botos, Thomas Botos and William "Billy" Botos; and her beloved fur baby, Winnie Jo.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic 1530 Union Street Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
