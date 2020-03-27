|
|
Loretta Hirsch
Aventura, FL - 84, passed away March 24, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis on September 11, 1935. Loretta earned her BA from Indiana University and her MA from Butler University. She taught kindergarten and first grade for over 30 years at Indianapolis Public School, retiring in 1996. Loretta also taught kindergarten at Beth El Zedeck Sunday School for over 20 years. She enjoyed traveling the world and was an avid gardener.
She is survived by her children, Bruce Hirsch and Marla Hirsch Schwartz (Allen Schwartz); grandchildren, Evan Schwartz and Arielle Schwartz; and sister, Gertie Dock.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Hirsch; and parents, Ben and Dorothy Siegel.
Graveside services were held at Congregation Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020