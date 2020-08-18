Loretta Holland-Blaylock

Loretta Holland-BlaylockIndianapolis - Age, 86. Passed away April 6th. She survived by daughters, Lynda Brasher(Coulas), Vetta Holland-Scott(Garcia); sons, Tony Holland(Annette); Darrell Holland; Ivan Holland; also survived by three sisters, Gloria Helm, Juanita Catlett, Effew Moore(Marvell), step daughter, Rhonda Blaylock Hobbs, step sons, Fred Blaylock, Anthony(Cynthia)Blaylock, and Camu Blaylock ,thirteen grandchildren (three preceded her in death), thirty-six great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; step brother Melvin(Minnie) Blaylock and step sister, Debra Hanes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service, Friday, August 21st at 11 am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 1733 Dr. Andrew J Brown Avenue. A memorial balloon release in her loving honor will at 10:30 am at the church.