Loretta Holland-Blaylock
Loretta Holland-Blaylock

Indianapolis - Age, 86. Passed away April 6th. She survived by daughters, Lynda Brasher(Coulas), Vetta Holland-Scott(Garcia); sons, Tony Holland(Annette); Darrell Holland; Ivan Holland; also survived by three sisters, Gloria Helm, Juanita Catlett, Effew Moore(Marvell), step daughter, Rhonda Blaylock Hobbs, step sons, Fred Blaylock, Anthony(Cynthia)Blaylock, and Camu Blaylock ,thirteen grandchildren (three preceded her in death), thirty-six great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; step brother Melvin(Minnie) Blaylock and step sister, Debra Hanes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service, Friday, August 21st at 11 am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 1733 Dr. Andrew J Brown Avenue. A memorial balloon release in her loving honor will at 10:30 am at the church.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
t St. Rita Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
