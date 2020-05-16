Loretta L. Palmore
Greenwood - Loretta Louise Palmore, 88, of Greenwood, passed away on May 15, 2020 surrounded by her three children. She was born on September 06, 1931 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Clayton Young and Alma (Herndon) Young.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Palmore.
Loretta is survived by her son, Steven (Cathy) Palmore; daughters, Sharon Hills and Kristen (David) Willsey; six grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Loretta was a graduate of Southport High School, and was an active, life long member of Southport Presbyterian Church. She worked for the Perry Township School System for over 30 years. She loved to travel, play cards and was an avid reader. Later in life, Loretta learned to play golf and participated in a women's golf league.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:30 am at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN.
Loretta will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020.