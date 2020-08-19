Loretta Patricia WhitlockIndianapolis - Loretta Patricia Whitlock, 86, Indianapolis, passed away August 13, 2020. She was born November 30, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Nathaniel and Lallie Bady. She grew up in St. Louis, Missouri where she attended Vaschon High School. After high school she moved to Indianapolis, Indiana to begin her life as an adult, managing the 40-Minute Cleaners and later various jobs and businesses until she retired from the Indianapolis Blood Center in 2004.She gave her life to Christ and committed her works to the Messiah Baptist Church where she served for almost 30 years as a member, deaconess and usher.Loretta is survived by her sister-in-law Carol Bady, her children Archie Johnson and Yolanda Smith (Kenton), her grandchildren Jordan (Samantha), Austin, Michaela, Madison, Donald Jr, Brooke, Mason III, Victoria, and great grandson Curtis Lee, and a host of friends and family.She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers; Raymond, Wilbur, Norvell and Harold, and two grandkids; Jackie and Curtis.Her life will be celebrated on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Stuart Mortuary, 2201 N. Illinois, Indianapolis, IN 46208. Viewing from 9 am - 11 am, Services will be held at 11:00 am, with repast to follow.