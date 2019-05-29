|
|
Lori A. (Bontrager) Tragesser, 48 of Tipton died on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 13, 1970 in Indianapolis to Uriah & Reenie (Maple) Bontrager. She married Ben Tragesser.
A funeral mass will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Noblesville. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Tipton at a later date. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the mass. Complete obituary may be found at: www.young-nichols.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019