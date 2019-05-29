Services
Young Nichols Funeral Home
216 W Jefferson Street
Tipton, IN 46072
(765) 675-4780
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Noblesville, IN
Lori A. (Bontrager) Tragesser


Lori A. (Bontrager) Tragesser Obituary
Lori A. (Bontrager) Tragesser, 48 of Tipton died on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 13, 1970 in Indianapolis to Uriah & Reenie (Maple) Bontrager. She married Ben Tragesser.

A funeral mass will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Noblesville. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Tipton at a later date. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the mass. Complete obituary may be found at: www.young-nichols.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019
