Lori Jeannette Carey
Indianapolis - Lori Jeannette Carey, born August 5, 1969, the daughter of Dannie L. Carey and Alice Bates Carey, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2019 from complications after elective surgery. A registered nurse for 22 years, she worked at St. Vincent Hospital and Community Hospital. She earned a BS in Nursing from Depauw University. She graduated from Northwest High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is survived by sisters, Patricia Roberts, Kathy Brewster, Beth Ann Burris, niece, nephews, cousins, and friends.
On Saturday, February 9 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 a.m., with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at New Wineskins Ministries located at 4501 West 38th Street.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019