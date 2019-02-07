Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
New Wineskins Ministries
4501 West 38th Street
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
New Wineskins Ministries
4501 West 38th Street
View Map
Lori Jeannette Carey


Indianapolis - Lori Jeannette Carey, born August 5, 1969, the daughter of Dannie L. Carey and Alice Bates Carey, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2019 from complications after elective surgery. A registered nurse for 22 years, she worked at St. Vincent Hospital and Community Hospital. She earned a BS in Nursing from Depauw University. She graduated from Northwest High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is survived by sisters, Patricia Roberts, Kathy Brewster, Beth Ann Burris, niece, nephews, cousins, and friends.

On Saturday, February 9 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 a.m., with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at New Wineskins Ministries located at 4501 West 38th Street.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019
