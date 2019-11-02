|
|
Lori Levenson Avery
Zionsville - Beloved mother, sister and friend passed away on November 2, 2019 at the age of 63. Lori was born in Indianapolis on April 17, 1956 to the late Alvin and Ann Levenson. She was a graduate of North Central High School and Miami of Ohio, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Lori was a talented graphic designer and served as art director at Chiat Day during her career. She was a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation and Zionsville Women's Group.
Lori's memory will be forever cherished by her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her contagious smile and sparkling personality. After raising the two most important people in her life, her sons, she returned home to Indiana.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Hayley) and Daniel Avery; her sister, Martha (Michael Bose) Levenson and her partner, Michael Garvey.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , the or Indianapolis Humane Society.
