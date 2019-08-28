|
|
Lori (Glorine) Wyman, age 86, lately of Arthur, NE passed away, peacefully, on Sunday June 30, 2019 at her home in Arthur.
Lori was born March 22, 1933, in La Feria, TX to George and Christina Stohler. She later graduated High School in Waco, TX.
As a young woman she moved to Los Angeles, CA and worked as a business woman for Hughes Aircraft. Eventually she joined a sister in Indianapolis and thereafter met and married Charles A. McConnell. After this marriage she married Morris H. Wyman to whom she was married for 30 years until his passing in 2012.
She then spent the remainder of her life in Indianapolis until recently joining her daughter in Nebraska.
Lori was a professional business woman working as an executive secretary, department leader, and salesperson. She was active in her church, church choir, and served as a volunteer for many charities. Most particularly, she spearheaded the funding and establishment of Dayspring Center/homeless shelter (1984) and worked as its first executive director.
She was a very active woman and enjoyed cooking, gardening, singing, and taking care of babies, and all four seasons of the year. Her home was filled with warmth and great hospitality. She hosted many, many dinner parties over the years and anybody and everybody was welcome at her dinner table.
She was preceded in death by her husband Morris H. Wyman of Indianapolis.
Lori is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Eddie) McConnell Larsen of Arthur, NE; one step-daughter JoAnn (Thomas) Gotschall of Atlanta, GA; one step-son, Charles (Patty) Wyman of Indianapolis; two granddaughters, four step-grandchildren; and ex-husband Charles (Lois) A. McConnell.
Memorial Services will be held on September 7, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Church of the Nativity-Episcopal, 7300 Lantern Road, Indianapolis (between Fall Creek and Sargent roads).
In lieu of flowers the family requests offerings/memorials be made to Church of the Nativity-Episcopal in her name. On-line condolences may be made at www.drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala, NE was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 28, 2019