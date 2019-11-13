Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
Lorie Louise Davis Coy


1940 - 2019
Lorie Louise Davis Coy Obituary
Lorie Louise Davis Coy

Whitestown - Lorie Louise Davis Coy,

79, of Whitestown, passed away November 8, 2019. She was born in Pleasant, Indiana on August 3, 1940 to Floyd and Rachel Davis. After graduating from Vevay High School in 1958, Lorie worked as an office manager for Broad Ripple Family Physicians. She had a charitable heart and a soft spot for animals. She was a member of the National Wildlife Association, World Wildlife Fund, Humane Society of America, and the American Indian Relief Fund. One of her favorite pastimes was crossword puzzles.

Lorie will always be remembered as a loving person. She is survived by her husband, John Edward Coy - whom she taught that you can love without the fear of being hurt. Lorie also leaves behind two nieces, Delene (Tab) Weaver and Delinda Davis; several great nieces and nephews; as well as her two beloved cats, Miss Kitty and Snowball.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Davis; and nephew, Michael Davis.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16th at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Rd., at noon. Friends are welcome to visit from 10 AM until the time of the service. In honor of Lorie's love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.

Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
