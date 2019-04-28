|
Lorraine "Lori" C. Laflin
Indianapolis - Lorraine "Lori" C. Laflin 98, Indianapolis, born September 22,1920 peacefully passed on Tuesday April 23, 2019. She proudly lived on her own in Devonshire until last year when she moved into her new favorite home at Traditions at Solana.
Lori was known for her hard work and determination in all she did. She loved dancing, gardening, knitting/needlepoint, and volunteering at O.A.S.I.S.
Preceding her in death were: her parents, Clara (Melaun) and Theodore Bettis, her siblings, Vivian (Jack) Murphy and Robert (Flo) Bettis, her husbands, William Clark and Thomas Laflin, and her only son Roger Clark.
Survivors are her daughter-in-law, Patricia Clark Kemle (William), granddaughter, Heather Douglas (Steve) and grandson, Sean Clark (Heather), her great-grandchildren, Breck and Tim Douglas and Paige, Chandler & Maya Clark.
Memorial Contributions may be to the donor's or St. Pius X Catholic Church. Please share an online memory or condolence of Lori at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019