|
|
Lorraine Snorden-Bigsbee
Lorraine Snorden-Bigsbee, went into eternal life on November 25. She was an licensed ordained evangelist for the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World along with being the first African American to hold the position of Deputy Commissioner of Collection Agencies for the state of Indiana.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughter Deiana Bigsbee, sons Robert, Curtis (Rebecca) and Darrick Bigsbee 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 1 sister and 4 brothers.
Services will be held Sat. 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Apostolic with calling from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Entombment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home.
www.bluittandson.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019