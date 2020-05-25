Lorraine Verna Marie Yonts Mercer
Indianapolis - Lorraine Verna Marie (Ree) Yonts Mercer passed away March 22, 2020. Survivors include her daughter in law, 2 brothers, 1 sister, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. For more information, please visit www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 25 to May 27, 2020.