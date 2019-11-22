|
|
Lottie Jones
Cave City - Lottie Jones, age 92, of Cave City, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord, November 12, 2019 at her residence. The daughter of the late William and Anna (Turner) Hammock, she was born in Mt. Zion, KY. On August 12, 1927. She was saved at an early age. The Lord and her family were two main loves of her life. Mrs. Jones lived many years in Indianapolis and was a regular at local thrift stores, and her home was filled with collectibles. She was a homemaker and last attended Glasgow Wesleyan Church until she was unable to do so.
She is survived by two sons, Tim Jones, Cave City, KY and Vance Jones, Martinsville, IN; one sister, Helen Edwards, Evansville, IN; one sister-in-law, Audrey (J.Y.) Hammock, Indianapolis, IN; one brother-in-law, William (Jonell) Begley, Monrovia, IN; six grandchildren, Chris Jones, Zack Jones, Kim Jones, Jenny Houston, Randall Jones Jr., Rick Jones and Raymond Jones; she is also survived by several great and great-great grandchildren as well as close family members that included several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Thomas Jones; one son, Randall Thomas Jones; one grandson, Vance Jones Jr; two brothers, Dillard Hammock and J.Y. Hammock; two sisters, Dorotha Grimes and Jonell Begley.
Funeral services were Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY. Burial was in the family cemetery at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Holland, KY.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019