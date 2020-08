Or Copy this URL to Share

Louella Francis Goins



Rushville - Louella Francis Goins, 98 of Rushville, passed away on August 7, 2020. Visitation for friends will be held at Main Street Christian Church, 615 N. Main Street, Rushville, Indiana on August 14th from 11 - 12:30 with a private service for family. Interment will be in East Hill cemetery. Moster Mortuary is entrusted to services.









