Louellen "Lolly" Ramey
Indianapolis - Louellen "Lolly" Ramey, 70, of Indianapolis, passed away October 7, 2019. She was born February 28, 1949 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Calling will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:30 - 5 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis. Visitation will also be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 11:30 AM- 1 PM, followed by a service at 1:00 PM, all at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. To read the full obituary and share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019