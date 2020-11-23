Louis Charles Schmitt
Greenwood - 76, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on October 10, 1944 to Henry A. and Verna Marie (McCann) Schmitt. Louis was an avid golfer, and enjoyed sports, reading, and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and especially spoiling his grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Road.
Louis is survived by his loving wife, Judy Schmitt; daughter, Amy Maxwell; son, Jeremy Schmitt (Carol); grandchildren, Jonathan Maxwell, Rayna Schmitt, and Reece Schmitt; brothers, Owen Schmitt (Vivian), and Joe Schmitt (Ann); sister, Rosanna Buckley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Andree Schmitt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
