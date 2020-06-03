Louis Joseph Urbancic Jr



Louis Joseph Urbancic Jr. passed away June 1, 2020, due to the culmination of too many birthdays.



Louis was born on March 12, 1928 to Louis and Anna Urbancic. He graduated from Washington High School and attended Butler University. Louis served in the United States Army during the Korean War.



Louis married Linda Lovell in June 1955. Their union produced three daughters, Leslie, Lisa and Loren whom he loved dearly.



He had a long career as a sales representative for Nora Wholesale.



Louis's lifelong passion was music. His musical talent was known throughout the Midwest. He was fortunate to play professionally into his early 80's. In his retirement he enjoyed playing Bingo.



Louis was a life time member of Indianapolis Musicians Local 3, American Federation of Musicians. He was a member of The Steel Guitar Club. He was also a member of St. Michael's Church.



Louis was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 59 years, and his brother Frank.



He is survived by and sadly missed by his daughters Leslie (Gary) Stonehouse, Lisa Mattingly and Loren Urbancic. Grandchildren Brent Stonehouse, Brooke Stonehouse, and Dylan Espey. Great Grandchildren Cassidy Stonehouse and Sienna White.



Due to the current Pandemic, services will be Private and will be held at Stevens Mortuary, with a Mass following to be held at St. Michael's Church.



The Family would like to thank the staff at Brownsburg Meadows and Anew Hospice for their care and kindness during our father's final years.









