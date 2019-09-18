Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Christopher Church
Speedway, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Milharcic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis (Lefty) Milharcic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis (Lefty) Milharcic Obituary
Louis (Lefty) Milharcic

Indianapolis - Age 77, passed away September 11, 2019. He was born to the late Louis and Agnes (Dezelan) Milharcic. Lou is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Barbara (Bauer) Milharcic; daughter Kara (Scott) Swinford; son Louis (Samia) Milharcic III; grandchildren Sam and Simon Swinford and Shaan and Sophia Milharcic; sister Mary Agnes Bussing; brothers James Milharcic and Matthew Milharcic. Lou was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Ann Louise McLaughlin and Kathleen Fulton.

Visitation will be Friday, September 27th at 9:30. The Memorial mass will begin at 10:30 at St. Christopher Church in Speedway, IN. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Catholic Charities or St. Christopher Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.