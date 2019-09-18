|
Louis (Lefty) Milharcic
Indianapolis - Age 77, passed away September 11, 2019. He was born to the late Louis and Agnes (Dezelan) Milharcic. Lou is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Barbara (Bauer) Milharcic; daughter Kara (Scott) Swinford; son Louis (Samia) Milharcic III; grandchildren Sam and Simon Swinford and Shaan and Sophia Milharcic; sister Mary Agnes Bussing; brothers James Milharcic and Matthew Milharcic. Lou was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Ann Louise McLaughlin and Kathleen Fulton.
Visitation will be Friday, September 27th at 9:30. The Memorial mass will begin at 10:30 at St. Christopher Church in Speedway, IN. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Catholic Charities or St. Christopher Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24, 2019