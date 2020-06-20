Louis Steenbergen
Lebanon - Steenbergen, 82, died June 19, 2020 in Lebanon. Survived by wife, Nelda Crockett-Steenbergen. Visitation 4-8pm June 22 and funeral service 10am June 23 at Myers Mortuary in Lebanon. For a complete obituary, visit www.MyersMortuary.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.