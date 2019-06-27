|
|
Louis T. Vescovi
Indianapolis - Louis Vescovi, 86, of Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully and with great resolve on June 25, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Louis was born in Memphis, TN on July 7, 1932 to the late, Alex J. Vescovi and Eva S. (Reposa) Dixon. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School and put himself through college, graduating from Memphis State University. Louis served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War earning the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Occupation Medal (Germany).
Louis was a servant to all. He was passionate in all things, loved unconditionally and was a voice of reason when needed. He willingly sacrificed a life of luxury to provide for his six beloved children. Louis was a hard worker, taking an early retirement from General Foods before going on to pursue a successful career in Real Estate Sales. He always tried to bring something positive to any situation he was in. If he didn't win you over with his charm, he would win you over with one of his many culinary delights. Louis was giving of his time to show support to those in need. He especially enjoyed assisting the Knights of Columbus in their fundraising efforts by organizing Pancake Breakfasts. He also served as a mentor to juvenile prison inmates at Pendleton Correctional Facility by being a voice of encouragement and leading weekly Bible Study classes. He loved his cottage on Van Bibber Lake and the many relationships he developed brought him great joy and peace. He enjoyed his morning meditations, gardening, fishing, golfing, watching sports, and celebrating birthdays and holidays with his family.
Louis is survived by his faithful soulmate, Bertha Lundy; his loving children: Sabrina Gavin (John), Vickie Vescovi, Tina Lasley, Greg Vescovi, Rex Vescovi (Julie), and Katrina Scalf (Deron); grandchildren: Sierra, Alex, Michael, Kyle, Xavier, Kaelyn, Riley and TJ; his great-granddaughter, Everly; his furry bestfriend, Sampson; and many other extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Dixon; and grandson, Nicholas.
Friends may call from 6-8pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, where funeral services will be held at 1pm on Friday, June 28th. Entombment will follow services in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019