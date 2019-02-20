|
(Barbara) Louise Bailey (Keene Grube)
Indianapolis - (Barbara) Louise Bailey (Keene Grube), age 77, died February 17, at Willow Lake nursing home in Indianapolis. Louise had battled Alzheimer's disease for several years.
Louise was born April 1, 1941, in Jasper County, Indiana, to parents Irene (Keene) and Paul Grube, both whom pre-deceased her. Surviving siblings are brother, Jerry (Caroline) Grube of Wheatfield, Indiana and sister, Mary Bojanzyck (Tom) of Denton, Texas. Brothers Jimmy and Tom pre-deceased her.
Louise attended schools in Wheatfield, Indiana. She was employed at St. Joseph College in Rennsalear before moving to Indianapolis, where she was an Indiana state employee for several years, later working for Costin Specialty Advertising.
In 1967 she met and married Vernon (Pete) Bailey. They had three daughters: Laura, Sandy (Dave Stoelk) and Amy. Grandchildren include: Julia Bell, Emma and Colin Stoelk, and Kat White. In addition survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Louise was a long time member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Louise's family wishes to thank the staffs of Willow Lake Place and Brookdale Hospice for their kind and professional care during her illness.
Funeral visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, 9001 Haverstick Road, Indianapolis, from 10:00am to 11:00am with a funeral Mass to follow at 11:00am. For more information, please visit leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019