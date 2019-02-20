Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Cemetery
9001 Haverstick Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Cemetery
9001 Haverstick Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Grube)
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Bailey (Keene (Barbara) Grube)


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Bailey (Keene (Barbara) Grube) Obituary
(Barbara) Louise Bailey (Keene Grube)

Indianapolis - (Barbara) Louise Bailey (Keene Grube), age 77, died February 17, at Willow Lake nursing home in Indianapolis. Louise had battled Alzheimer's disease for several years.

Louise was born April 1, 1941, in Jasper County, Indiana, to parents Irene (Keene) and Paul Grube, both whom pre-deceased her. Surviving siblings are brother, Jerry (Caroline) Grube of Wheatfield, Indiana and sister, Mary Bojanzyck (Tom) of Denton, Texas. Brothers Jimmy and Tom pre-deceased her.

Louise attended schools in Wheatfield, Indiana. She was employed at St. Joseph College in Rennsalear before moving to Indianapolis, where she was an Indiana state employee for several years, later working for Costin Specialty Advertising.

In 1967 she met and married Vernon (Pete) Bailey. They had three daughters: Laura, Sandy (Dave Stoelk) and Amy. Grandchildren include: Julia Bell, Emma and Colin Stoelk, and Kat White. In addition survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Louise was a long time member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Louise's family wishes to thank the staffs of Willow Lake Place and Brookdale Hospice for their kind and professional care during her illness.

Funeral visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, 9001 Haverstick Road, Indianapolis, from 10:00am to 11:00am with a funeral Mass to follow at 11:00am. For more information, please visit leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.