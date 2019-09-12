Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation
6501 N. Meridian St.
1932 - 2019
Born December 1, 1932, daughter of Mose and Naomi (Schreiber) Levenstein, died at the age of 86. She was married to Jerry Litwack for 67 years. Louise is survived by her husband and their three children, Barry (Alla), Alix, and Reid (Liz Lahr); six grandchildren, Noah, Isabella, Lena, Lucy, Ben and Abe; and her sister, Ann Levenstein Mound.

Louise graduated from Greensburg High School in Greensburg, Indiana and attended Ohio State University. She then graduated from IUPUI with a Bachelor and Masters Degree in Social Work. Louise worked at St. Vincent Hospital Employee Assistance Program, as well as in private practice.

She served on numerous organizational boards including the Indiana Heart Association, the Juvenile Justice Commission and the State of Indiana Mental Health Board.

Services will be held at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, 6501 N. Meridian St., on Monday, September 16th at 2 PM.

Her special interest for over fifty years was Planned Parenthood of Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood of Indiana & Kentucky, 200 S. Meridian, Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46225; Goldman Union Camp, 9349 Moore Rd, Zionsville, IN 46077; or Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
