Shelbyville - Louise (Carter) Ross, 81, passed away on September 19, 2020. Visitation: Friday, September 25, 2020, 4-8 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield. Funeral Service: Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 a.m. at Trinity Park United Methodist Church in Greenfield. Burial at Hanover Cemetery.









