|
|
Louise Schaub
Indianapolis - 50 years as a R.N. (Registered Nurse), The Matriarch of the Schaub Family.
Louise Velma Schaub, age 95, Indianapolis, IN passed away at home on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1923 to Fred and Hanna M. (Stubbs) Schniepp in Denver, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her birth parents, Velma Schniepp (Step Mother), her husband Joseph H. Schaub, her sister Betty Auch, half-brother Jack Schniepp and son Michael Joseph Schaub.
She is survived by her son Gregory (Peggy) Schaub; her daughter-In-Law, Lynne A. Schaub; her eight grandchildren, Dawn (David) Dale, Charles (Mary) Schaub, Maria (Barry) Dowers, Angela (Mike) Utley, Michael (Laura) Schaub, John Schaub, Paul (Kellie) Schaub, and Patrick (Brittanie) Schaub. Her twenty nine great grandchildren, Jeff Dale, Brian (Carlie) Dale, Christina Schaub, Charles Schaub, Michael Schaub, Brandon Dowers, Dustin Dowers, Kyle Dowers, Michael Lee Stuart, Dominique Stuart, Andrea Utley, Cassie Utley, Lawrence Utley, Brandie Utley, Evelyn Utley, Isaac Utley, Michael Schaub, Alyssa Schaub, Carly Schaub, Payton Schaub, Taylor Schaub, Avery Schaub, Evan Schaub, Addison Schaub, Ella Schaub, Ian Schaub, Lillie Schaub, Joseph Schaub, and Eleanor Schaub. She is also survived by two great-great grandchildren; Sire Stuart and Maggie Dale.
Attended Indianapolis Public School #32. Was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in 1942. She graduated from Indianapolis City Hospital School of Nursing in 1947 where she worked as a surgical scrub nurse. She also worked as a private duty nurse (at night). Louise worked as a nurse for almost 30 years for Dr. John Deever and Dr. Robert Kopecky's office. She finished her last 15 years of nursing at the VA hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Louise really enjoyed working with the St. Philip Neri CYO group where she received the Msgr. Busald Service award in 1979. She immensely enjoyed spending time with her 8 Grandchildren, never missing any sporting or school events. She and Joe usually would beat the team busses to most games.
Louise will be missed by all of her family and friends. Her living angels will miss her dearly. (Lynne, Dawn, Maria, Angie, Brittanie, Denise and Lucy.)
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services (1458 S. Meridian Street). A prayer service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Following prayers, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Roch Catholic Church (3600 S Pennsylvania Street). Fr. Douglas Hunter, Fr. Gerald Kirkhoff and Fr. Steve Banet will be celebrants. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Roch Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.lauckfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 16, 2019