Louise Welch
Louise Welch

Indianapolis - Louise Pitts Welch (12/13/1921-7/3/2020, age 98), born in Itawamba County, Mississippi, the daughter of Dexter D. Pitts and Beulah Hester Pitts. She was preceded in death by her sister, Eloise, and her loving husband, Robert C. Welch.

Mrs. Welch was a homemaker and devoted member of the High School Road Church of Christ. She was given to hospitality and was deeply interested in the welfare of friends and family, and the church, having been a minister's wife of 63 years.

She is survived by her three children, John Welch, Mary Hines, and Martha McDaniel, her brother Derward Pitts, 9 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
