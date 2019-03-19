Services
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 882-0772
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Creek
6430 S. Franklin Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowell Engle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowell Engle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lowell Engle Obituary
Lowell Engle

Indianapolis - Lowell Engle, age 80, found rest in Jesus' arms on March 15, 2019, at his Indianapolis home surrounded by family. He is survived by his daughters: Laura Dodson of Indianapolis and Amy (Christopher) Parks of Rocky Face, GA, and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan, his parents, and two brothers. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20th from 5-8 P.M. at The Creek, 6430 S. Franklin Road, Indianapolis, IN 46259. A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date in Warsaw, Indiana. For a full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
Download Now