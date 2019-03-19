|
|
Lowell Engle
Indianapolis - Lowell Engle, age 80, found rest in Jesus' arms on March 15, 2019, at his Indianapolis home surrounded by family. He is survived by his daughters: Laura Dodson of Indianapolis and Amy (Christopher) Parks of Rocky Face, GA, and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan, his parents, and two brothers. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20th from 5-8 P.M. at The Creek, 6430 S. Franklin Road, Indianapolis, IN 46259. A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date in Warsaw, Indiana. For a full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019