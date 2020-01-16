|
Lowell Gene Atkinson
Lowell Gene Atkinson, 79, loving husband and father of three sons passed away suddenly on January 13, 2020 in Indianapolis. He was born at Methodist Hospital on August 7, 1940, along with his twin brother. He is the son of the late C. Glen Atkinson and Minnie L. Atkinson. Lowell graduated in 1958 from Arsenal Technical High School (Tech) in Indianapolis. He became one of the youngest persons to receive both the FCC first class radiotelephone and second-class radio telegraph Commercial Operators licenses. He earned a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in 1962. He worked for a year at Hazeltine Corporation and returned to Purdue and earned a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1964. He joined Telonic Industries in Beech Grove and went on to be one of the original co-founders of Texscan Corp. He worked as a project engineer. In 1966 he became a registered Professional Engineer (PE) in Indiana. He later joined Genave (General Aviation Electronics) and for 10 years served as Vice President and on the Board of Directors. In 1987 he joined AT&T Bell Labs as a Member of the Technical Staff for 15 years. He obtained a Masters Certification from George Washington University in project management. He formed Atkom Corporation in 2002 serving as President and consulted on many projects. He did consulting and design work for the Indianapolis Center for Advanced Research (ICFAR) and many other corporations mostly on the east coast for most of his career.
He was very innovative and obtained 10 patents during his career. His expertise was in Radio Frequency design in test equipment, avionics, land mobile, security systems, ultra sound diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, cable TV and satellite systems, Telecom and cellular/PCS.
He loved traveling and business travel took him through Asia, the Middle East and Scandinavia. He vacationed throughout Europe and has been to all 50 States. He was an avid photographer and enjoyed a variety of music. He loved to play guitar for relaxation. He became an amateur radio operator (Ham) in 1955.
He was proudest of his three sons and their accomplishments. He is survived by his loving wife Linda, his children Mark, Matt and Mike and his wife Diane, grandchildren Riley and Hayden, and his best friend and twin brother Noel.
Visitation will be from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and the Funeral Service will be at 2:30 pm, both at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, on Monday, January 20. Memorial donations may be made to King of Glory Lutheran Church (Carmel) and the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020