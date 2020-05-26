Lowell Owen Smith
Indianapolis - 96, passed away May 23, 2020. Visitation Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street. For full obituary visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Indianapolis - 96, passed away May 23, 2020. Visitation Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street. For full obituary visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020.