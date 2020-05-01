Lowell S. "Red" Bucher
Indianapolis - 83, passed away April 29, 2020. He was born February 11, 1937 to the late Joe C. and Velma Bucher. Lowell was a 1955 graduate of Shortridge High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara "Bobbie" Markey on June 15, 1957 and was employed as a department manager for the William H. Block Co. for over 40 years. Lowell was an avid golfer. He loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing in the Florida Everglades and working in his vegetable garden. He was a HUGE Chicago Cubs fan.
Lowell is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara "Bobbie" Bucher; daughters, Kathy M. Lowry (Robert) and Diana L. Winters (Dr. Peter); grandchildren, Dr. Brian R. Lowry (Lindsey) and Stephanie E. Martin (Jim); great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Lilly Martin; step-grandchildren, Dr. Christopher Winters (Natalie) and Jonathan Winters (Maureen); step-great-grandchildren, Nicolas and Owen Winters; nephew, Steven Bucher (Pam); niece, Ardie Bucher; and many other nieces and nephews. A brother, Boyers L. Bucher, preceded him in death.
The family would like to thank Senior 1 Care and St. Vincent Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Arrangements are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society and/or the Alzheimer's Association. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.