Lowell S. "Red" Bucher
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowell S. "Red" Bucher

Indianapolis - 83, passed away April 29, 2020. He was born February 11, 1937 to the late Joe C. and Velma Bucher. Lowell was a 1955 graduate of Shortridge High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara "Bobbie" Markey on June 15, 1957 and was employed as a department manager for the William H. Block Co. for over 40 years. Lowell was an avid golfer. He loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing in the Florida Everglades and working in his vegetable garden. He was a HUGE Chicago Cubs fan.

Lowell is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara "Bobbie" Bucher; daughters, Kathy M. Lowry (Robert) and Diana L. Winters (Dr. Peter); grandchildren, Dr. Brian R. Lowry (Lindsey) and Stephanie E. Martin (Jim); great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Lilly Martin; step-grandchildren, Dr. Christopher Winters (Natalie) and Jonathan Winters (Maureen); step-great-grandchildren, Nicolas and Owen Winters; nephew, Steven Bucher (Pam); niece, Ardie Bucher; and many other nieces and nephews. A brother, Boyers L. Bucher, preceded him in death.

The family would like to thank Senior 1 Care and St. Vincent Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Arrangements are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society and/or the Alzheimer's Association. www.shirleybrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved