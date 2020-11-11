Lowell "Champ" Thomas Sr.



Indianapolis - Lowell Thomas Sr., 80, of Indianapolis, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born February 13, 1940 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Stanley Thomas and Lelia Esters Thomas. A dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, boxing coach, mentor and friend who will be truly missed. Lowell was preceded death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Theadola Thomas. He is survived by his children Lowell Thomas Jr., Tonia Stubbs, Teresa (husband, John) Adams, Tammy Tolliver, Larry (wife, Selina) Thomas, Tashia Thomas and Barbara Jeannine Relford (husband, Irvin); 20 grandchildren; and 30 great grandchildren; 1 great, great grandchild. Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and interment at Floral Park Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store