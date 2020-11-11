1/1
Lowell "Champ" Thomas Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowell "Champ" Thomas Sr.

Indianapolis - Lowell Thomas Sr., 80, of Indianapolis, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born February 13, 1940 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Stanley Thomas and Lelia Esters Thomas. A dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, boxing coach, mentor and friend who will be truly missed. Lowell was preceded death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Theadola Thomas. He is survived by his children Lowell Thomas Jr., Tonia Stubbs, Teresa (husband, John) Adams, Tammy Tolliver, Larry (wife, Selina) Thomas, Tashia Thomas and Barbara Jeannine Relford (husband, Irvin); 20 grandchildren; and 30 great grandchildren; 1 great, great grandchild. Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and interment at Floral Park Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved