Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church
10350 Glaser Way
Fishers, IN
Fishers - 81, passed away May 3, 2019. He was born May 2, 1938 in Chicago, IL, to the late Lillian Fitzgerald and Carl Seifert. Richard was a 1957 graduate of Sacred Heart School in Waterloo, IA. He married Mary Ann Murphy in 1965, to who he was married for 53 years. Richard served 21 years in the United States Army, and retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel of Infantry. He twice served in Vietnam in 1964 and 1968, earning recognition for valor and service. Richard graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. Following his Army career, he worked for Kittle's Home Furnishings as Vice President of Operations, and as a consultant in the furniture industry. Richard was a 20 year member of Ironwood Golf Club and the White River Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and spending time with his family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Thomas (Myong) Seifert; two daughters, Christie (Steven) King and Cynthia (Peter) Newkirk; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Caryl Seery; and brother Carl (Joan ) Seifert. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Thomas W. Findley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the and/or the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019
