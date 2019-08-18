|
|
Lt. Colonel Kim Lee Gage
Indianapolis - Lt. Colonel Kim Lee Gage, born January 23, 1976 in Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on July 27, 2019 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia at the young age of 43 after a two and half year battle with debilitating seizures. Kim grew up in Indianapolis and was a proud and treasured son to Myong Shin Land, long-time resident of Indianapolis and employee of Hyatt Regency Indianapolis for over 35 years. Kim joined the Jr. ROTC program at Northwest High School in Indianapolis and served as senior class president of his graduating class. He then graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the Florida Institute of Technology with a degree in Chemical Engineering and an Environmental emphasis and became a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army upon his college graduation, serving with the Corps of Engineers. Kim also held two master's degrees: an MBA from University of Phoenix and a Masters in Counter-terrorism from the National War College. Kim lived in Woodbridge, Virginia with his beloved wife Ciara.
Kim's military resume includes many impressive accomplishments such as Airborne Ranger, Garrison Commander of Camp Navajo, and many stations and positions in South Korea, Missouri, Virginia, Washington, DC, Hawaii, Alaska, Germany, Florida and Arizona. He also served two war deployments as Commander of Charlie Company of the 864th Engineer Combat Battalion to Kandahar, Afghanistan and as Engineer Operations Officer as part of the Combined Joint Task Force in Iraq. As a career soldier, Kim worked diligently, committed to bettering the lives of others, and earned his rise in ranks to Lieutenant Colonel. His many awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal 3 oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal 4 oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal one oak leaf cluster, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Valorous Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Master Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab, Air Assault Badge, Army Staff Identification Badge, Combat Action Badge, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghan Campaign Medal, and Iraqi Campaign Medal.
Kim's many passions were fishing, bow hunting, learning and reading, particularly books that challenged his thinking and provided new insights on the world and, most importantly, spending time with his family and friends. His family was his anchor and he loved his three children, Soren, Max and Khloe deeply. He touched and inspired many lives throughout his life with his leadership, intellect and caring spirit. Kim remains the most beloved son, brother, father, husband and uncle and a most admired and life-long friend, soldier and leader. He is dearly missed and will always be remembered.
Lt. Colonel Kim Lee Gage is survived by his mother, Myong Shin Land of Indianapolis, Indiana, his wife, Ciara Williams of Woodbridge, Virginia, his three children, Soren Lee Gage of Virginia, Maximillian Donovan Gage and Khloe Lincoln Gage of Carmel, Indiana, his two elder sisters, Serina Mergulhao of Carmel, Indiana and Sue-Je Lee Gage of Ithaca, New York, and his nieces and nephews Yasemine, Mena, Sarah, Rico and Jamie.
Three services will be held in Lt. Colonel Kim Lee Gage's honor: Memorial Service at 10:00am on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Fort Belvoir's Chapel at Fort Belvoir, Virginia for his family and military personnel; Celebration of Life Service at 4:00pm on Saturday, September 6, 2019 at Grace Church located at 5504 E. 146th Street in Noblesville, Indiana, open to the public, please RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/events/2345163918937690/ and; a funeral for Lt. Colonel Kim Gage will be held at Arlington National Cemetery sometime in October and will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements are provided through Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation located at 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, Virginia. In Lt. Colonel Gage's honor and his love of fishing, a not-for-profit is being developed to support Veterans with PTSD called Fishing4Vets. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to organizations important to Kim: the Epilepsy Foundation, s or your local Humane Society/SPCA.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019