Lt. Tracy Hayden
Clayton - Lt. Tracy Hayden, 38, of Decatur Township Fire Department passed away in the Line of Duty on November 9. He was born January 14, 1981.
He faithfully served the department for 17 years. He is survived by his wife; two children; a father and a sister.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14 at Valley Mills Christian Church, 5555 Kentucky Ave, from 3-8 pm. Service will be held on Friday, November 15 at Decatur Central High School, 5251 Kentucky Ave, visitation at 10 am service at 11 am. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019