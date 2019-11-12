Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Decatur Central High School
5251 Kentucky Ave
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Lt. Tracy Hayden


1981 - 2019
Lt. Tracy Hayden Obituary
Lt. Tracy Hayden

Clayton - Lt. Tracy Hayden, 38, of Decatur Township Fire Department passed away in the Line of Duty on November 9. He was born January 14, 1981.

He faithfully served the department for 17 years. He is survived by his wife; two children; a father and a sister.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14 at Valley Mills Christian Church, 5555 Kentucky Ave, from 3-8 pm. Service will be held on Friday, November 15 at Decatur Central High School, 5251 Kentucky Ave, visitation at 10 am service at 11 am. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
