Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ltc Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ltc John E. Saunders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ltc John E. Saunders Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of LTC John E. Saunders (ret) announces his transition from this earthly life to his eternal home. On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, he was united with his wife of 60 years, Billye Jean Saunders and his oldest daughter, Roma Saunders Marshall. He will be lovingly remembered by his sons Mackie Byrd, Freddy Saunders, Darryl Saunders and Reginald (Michelle) Saunders; daughters, Chyrell Saunders and Donna Holmes; sister, Juliette Catledge; grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) Saunders, Ransome (Kesha) Marshall, Jonathan (Claudia) Marshall, Antonio and Arika Saunders and Tia Byrd; great-grandchildren, Michael Jr. and Jonathan Saunders, Roma Jean-Roxie Marshall, and a host of loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. On Fri. Feb. 7th at Pilgrim Baptist Church with funeral services immediately following visitation. Military Honors services and entombment will be at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ltc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -