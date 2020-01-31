|
It is with great sadness that the family of LTC John E. Saunders (ret) announces his transition from this earthly life to his eternal home. On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, he was united with his wife of 60 years, Billye Jean Saunders and his oldest daughter, Roma Saunders Marshall. He will be lovingly remembered by his sons Mackie Byrd, Freddy Saunders, Darryl Saunders and Reginald (Michelle) Saunders; daughters, Chyrell Saunders and Donna Holmes; sister, Juliette Catledge; grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) Saunders, Ransome (Kesha) Marshall, Jonathan (Claudia) Marshall, Antonio and Arika Saunders and Tia Byrd; great-grandchildren, Michael Jr. and Jonathan Saunders, Roma Jean-Roxie Marshall, and a host of loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. On Fri. Feb. 7th at Pilgrim Baptist Church with funeral services immediately following visitation. Military Honors services and entombment will be at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020